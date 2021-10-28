Masked man wielding a knife tries to break into Dereham home

Published: 3:35 PM October 28, 2021

Police attended Milton Close in Dereham last night after reports that a man wielding a knife attempted to gain entry to a home. - Credit: Google

A masked man wielding a knife attempted to gain entry to a Dereham home.

Police were called at 10.45pm on Wednesday, October 28, to Milton Close following reports that a man armed with a knife had tried to break into a property.

The suspect fled the scene with a second man who was also wearing a mask.

Despite no entry being gained to the property, the homeowner suffered a minor injury as he ran inside after seeing the suspects.

Police attended and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and identify the suspects.

Police are asking to hear from anyone who may have information concerning the incident or those responsible.

Anyone with information should contact officers at Dereham on 101 quoting crime reference 36/80111/21 or can alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

