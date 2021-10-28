News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Crime

Masked man wielding a knife tries to break into Dereham home

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:35 PM October 28, 2021   
Norfolk police attended Milton Close, Dereham after reports that a man wielding a knife attempted to gain entry to a home.

Police attended Milton Close in Dereham last night after reports that a man wielding a knife attempted to gain entry to a home. - Credit: Google

A masked man wielding a knife attempted to gain entry to a Dereham home.

Police were called at 10.45pm on Wednesday, October 28, to Milton Close following reports that a man armed with a knife had tried to break into a property. 

The suspect fled the scene with a second man who was also wearing a mask.

Despite no entry being gained to the property, the homeowner suffered a minor injury as he ran inside after seeing the suspects. 

Police attended and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and identify the suspects.

Police are asking to hear from anyone who may have information concerning the incident or those responsible.

Anyone with information should contact officers at Dereham on 101 quoting crime reference 36/80111/21 or can alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision
  2. 2 Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
  3. 3 Masked man wielding a knife tries to break into Dereham home
  1. 4 Two people taken to hospital after village crash
  2. 5 Farm worker fined after hay bales fall off trailer and hit car
  3. 6 Could we face coronavirus restrictions over Christmas?
  4. 7 What is the government's Plan B for Covid this winter?
  5. 8 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?
  6. 9 Business owner will achieve 'personal dream' by opening gift shop
  7. 10 Woman who died in A47 collision named
Norfolk Live
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The second UK Taskforce to deploy to the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation in Mali is undertakin

Norfolk troops kill terrorists in Mali after coming under attack

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
A serious crash involving a lorry has closed part of the A47 at Dereham.

Norfolk Live

Major rush hour delays expected as crash involving lorry closes part of A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Tributes to Dereham man Richard Wilson

Tributes paid to talented Dereham golfer Richard Wilson

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon