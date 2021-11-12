News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after mid-Norfolk crash

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:37 PM November 12, 2021
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a crash in Bawdeswell.

Police were called to The Street in Bawdeswell at 11.25am this morning, November 12.

The crash only involved one vehicle and no injuries have been reported.

The man was arrested and taken to Aylsham police station for further questioning.

The Street is clear and traffic is moving normally.

