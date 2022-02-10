Police working to identify those involved in anti-social behaviour at park
- Credit: Keith Mindham Photography
Police are continuing to investigate following another incident of anti-social behaviour (ASB) at a town's pocket park.
Dereham reacted with sadness last month after the newly-opened Ellenor Fenn Garden was vandalised.
Information boards, plants and stepping stones were smashed just four months after the public space was unveiled.
And now, another incident - which saw a group running over flower beds and throwing bamboo canes around the garden - has been reported to police by Dencora, which manages the shopping area at Wright's Walk.
This offence, which happened on Friday (February 4) evening, is being classed by as anti-social behaviour rather than criminal damage.
A police spokesman said officers were continuing to investigate the January 7 incident and were examining CCTV footage with a view to identifying those involved.
Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact PC Charlotte Anderson at Dereham Police Station by calling 101.