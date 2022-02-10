News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Police working to identify those involved in anti-social behaviour at park

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:44 PM February 10, 2022
Another incident of anti-social behaviour at Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham has been reported

Another incident of anti-social behaviour at Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham has been reported - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Police are continuing to investigate following another incident of anti-social behaviour (ASB) at a town's pocket park.

Dereham reacted with sadness last month after the newly-opened Ellenor Fenn Garden was vandalised.

Information boards and stepping stones were vandalised at the Ellenor Fenn, Dereham, in January 

Information boards and stepping stones were vandalised at the Ellenor Fenn, Dereham, in January - Credit: aboutDereham

Information boards, plants and stepping stones were smashed just four months after the public space was unveiled

And now, another incident - which saw a group running over flower beds and throwing bamboo canes around the garden - has been reported to police by Dencora, which manages the shopping area at Wright's Walk.  

This offence, which happened on Friday (February 4) evening, is being classed by as anti-social behaviour rather than criminal damage. 

A scene from the opening of the Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham

A scene from the opening of the Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

A police spokesman said officers were continuing to investigate the January 7 incident and were examining CCTV footage with a view to identifying those involved.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact PC Charlotte Anderson at Dereham Police Station by calling 101.

