Police working to identify those involved in anti-social behaviour at park

Another incident of anti-social behaviour at Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham has been reported - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Police are continuing to investigate following another incident of anti-social behaviour (ASB) at a town's pocket park.

Dereham reacted with sadness last month after the newly-opened Ellenor Fenn Garden was vandalised.

Information boards and stepping stones were vandalised at the Ellenor Fenn, Dereham, in January - Credit: aboutDereham

Information boards, plants and stepping stones were smashed just four months after the public space was unveiled.

And now, another incident - which saw a group running over flower beds and throwing bamboo canes around the garden - has been reported to police by Dencora, which manages the shopping area at Wright's Walk.

This offence, which happened on Friday (February 4) evening, is being classed by as anti-social behaviour rather than criminal damage.

A scene from the opening of the Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

A police spokesman said officers were continuing to investigate the January 7 incident and were examining CCTV footage with a view to identifying those involved.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact PC Charlotte Anderson at Dereham Police Station by calling 101.