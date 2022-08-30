Police still investigating assault which caused life-threatening injuries

Police are still investigating a serious assault which happened in Quebec Street, Dereham - Credit: Google Street View

Police are continuing to investigate a serious assault in Dereham which left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were initially called at around 10.30pm on Friday, July 15, to a business premises in Quebec Street.

It followed reports that man had been found unconscious.

The victim, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment having sustained life-threatening injuries.

He was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Police have now confirmed that the man has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

At the time of the incident, a man in 60s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

A police spokesman said enquiries were ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has relevant information is being asked to contact Swaffham CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/54017/22.