Police still investigating assault which caused life-threatening injuries
- Credit: Google Street View
Police are continuing to investigate a serious assault in Dereham which left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were initially called at around 10.30pm on Friday, July 15, to a business premises in Quebec Street.
It followed reports that man had been found unconscious.
The victim, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment having sustained life-threatening injuries.
He was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
Police have now confirmed that the man has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.
At the time of the incident, a man in 60s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).
A police spokesman said enquiries were ongoing.
Most Read
- 1 Lorry drivers face one-hour diversion due to narrowing of main road
- 2 Police still investigating assault which caused life-threatening injuries
- 3 Section of high street still closed to drivers following power cut
- 4 Family travel from across the world for emotional reunion
- 5 How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023
- 6 Warning of pub closures as landlords face 300pc increase in energy bills
- 7 Pubs demand support amid soaring energy bills
- 8 7 things you could do in 1970s Norfolk that you can't do anymore
- 9 Town's high street closed due to power cut
- 10 Scammers target Norfolk Facebook groups with fake competitions
Anyone who witnessed the assault or has relevant information is being asked to contact Swaffham CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/54017/22.