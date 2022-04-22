News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Railway cables stolen from line near Dereham

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:25 AM April 22, 2022
The railway line under Dereham Road near Whinburgh

The railway line under Dereham Road near Whinburgh - Credit: Google

Signal cables have been stolen from a railway line near Dereham.

At some point between 5pm on Friday, April 15 and 7am on Saturday, April 16 an amount of metal signal cable was removed from railway lines in Whinburgh.

Police are appealing for information following the theft.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the theft or saw suspicious activity involving people on or close to the railway lines from Dereham to Wymondham.

Those with information are asked to contact PC Tatiana Atkins at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/27899/22.

