Stolen credit card details used to purchase leaf blower and garden tools

A person's stolen credit card details were used to purchase a leaf blower and garden tools.

It happened at 12.50pm on, December 9, when a credit card was used to buy a leaf blower from a garden tools and machinery business in Yaxham Road.

It was later established that the credit card details were stolen and the purchase was not authorised by the card holder.

Now officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise this man or has any information about the incident should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/3086/22.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

