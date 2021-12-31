Boy, 15, stabbed at skatepark
- Credit: Google Street View
Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed at a skatepark in Dereham.
The attack, which happened at the Recreation Ground off Station Road, took place on Thursday, December 30.
The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was assaulted at around 5.30pm and suffered minor injuries.
He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment, but discharged a short time later.
Officers have described the suspect as white, of skinny build, aged in his late teens and about 5ft 3 tall.
He was wearing grey joggers and a grey hoodie with a navy gilet which had a red logo.
Police are appealing for witnesses, and are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the attack.
They would also like to hear from people who were in area of the Recreation Ground between 5pm and 6pm, or those who may have noticed a man fitting the suspect’s description.
If you have any relevant information, contact Swaffham CID by calling 101, quoting crime number 36/96472/21.