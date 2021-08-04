Published: 9:18 PM August 4, 2021

The roof of the building which formerly contained Dereham's branch of Prezzo, and prior to that, the shop Chambers. - Credit: Google

Youths have been caught climbing atop the roofs of a Norfolk town centre in recent months, police officers have said.

At a Wednesday meeting of Dereham’s Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel, PC Jon Downs said: “We’ve had problems reported to us in relation to people on the roofs outside the old Chambers building.”

The Market Place building was last occupied by the now-closed Prezzo restaurant.

Mr Downs said the juveniles had been dealt with “on a low level” and that a crime reduction survey had been carried out on the property, resulting in cameras being installed.

As well as minor criminal damage, Mr Downs said: “It was more the fact that I was concerned someone was going to fall off of that roof.

“One of the lads, we try to work alongside him in relation to his future aspirations to be a scaffolder. Bizarrely enough, he has a very good head for heights.

“We’re trying to almost work with them to eradicate that problem.”

Mr Downs said the issue had not reoccurred for “quite some time”.