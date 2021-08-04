Youths scale roof in Norfolk town centre
- Credit: Google
Youths have been caught climbing atop the roofs of a Norfolk town centre in recent months, police officers have said.
At a Wednesday meeting of Dereham’s Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel, PC Jon Downs said: “We’ve had problems reported to us in relation to people on the roofs outside the old Chambers building.”
The Market Place building was last occupied by the now-closed Prezzo restaurant.
Mr Downs said the juveniles had been dealt with “on a low level” and that a crime reduction survey had been carried out on the property, resulting in cameras being installed.
As well as minor criminal damage, Mr Downs said: “It was more the fact that I was concerned someone was going to fall off of that roof.
“One of the lads, we try to work alongside him in relation to his future aspirations to be a scaffolder. Bizarrely enough, he has a very good head for heights.
“We’re trying to almost work with them to eradicate that problem.”
Mr Downs said the issue had not reoccurred for “quite some time”.
