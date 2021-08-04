News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Youths scale roof in Norfolk town centre

Noah Vickers

Published: 9:18 PM August 4, 2021   
The roof of the building which formerly contained Dereham's branch of Prezzo, and prior to that, the shop Chambers. 

The roof of the building which formerly contained Dereham's branch of Prezzo, and prior to that, the shop Chambers.

Youths have been caught climbing atop the roofs of a Norfolk town centre in recent months, police officers have said. 

At a Wednesday meeting of Dereham’s Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel, PC Jon Downs said: “We’ve had problems reported to us in relation to people on the roofs outside the old Chambers building.” 

The Market Place building was last occupied by the now-closed Prezzo restaurant.

Mr Downs said the juveniles had been dealt with “on a low level” and that a crime reduction survey had been carried out on the property, resulting in cameras being installed.

As well as minor criminal damage, Mr Downs said: “It was more the fact that I was concerned someone was going to fall off of that roof.

“One of the lads, we try to work alongside him in relation to his future aspirations to be a scaffolder. Bizarrely enough, he has a very good head for heights.

“We’re trying to almost work with them to eradicate that problem.”

Mr Downs said the issue had not reoccurred for “quite some time”.

