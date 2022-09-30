Neighbours slam plans for 5G mast in residential area

A new 5G mast could be installed in South Green, Dereham - Credit: Archant

Plans to install a 5G mast in Dereham have drawn criticism from those who live near the prospective site.

CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Limited, better known as Three, has applied to Breckland Council for the construction of a 15 metre-high structure in South Green.

The site in Dereham where a 5G mast could be installed

If approved, it would be located near the junction with Russet Way. Alongside the mast would be a street pole and equipment cabinets.

However, a number of people believe the installation would be an "eyesore" - and are desperate for other sites to be considered.

Dereham Town Council has also objected, labelling the proposal "obtrusive".

A spokesman for Three insisted the company tried to keep sites "as unobtrusive as possible", but said some masts had to be positioned in locations that "ensure the widest breadth of coverage".

One woman in her 40s, who lives nearby and asked to remain anonymous, said: "I'm not keen on it. It's just going to look an eyesore and we are not the only ones who feel like that.

"We certainly don't want it where they're saying. It's going to be ugly."

A man in his 70s added: "I honestly think it's the wrong place. There's a piece of land down the road at the junction with the A1075 - I don't see why they can't put it there.

"It's going to be a real eyesore, and I think it will also affect the value of our properties. I'm not sure there's been much thought about residents."

A view of South Green in Dereham

District councilor Harry Clarke revealed a number of locals had contacted him about the plans.

As a member of Breckland's planning committee he could not comment in detail, but said the mast's location - among other issues - had repeatedly been criticised.

He added: "These questions, should this scheme come to planning committee, must be explored in further depth."

Harry Clarke, town and district councillor for Dereham

The Three spokesman added: “Access to 5G has a vital role to play in boosting local economies, helping residents and businesses get more reliable network coverage.

"This is why we’re working with the local council in Dereham to roll out the UK’s fastest 5G network.

“While we try to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they do need to be situated near to where people will be using the service."

Breckland Council is due to issue a decision by November 3.



