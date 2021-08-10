Care for much-loved mum inspires charity cycle

Published: 3:43 PM August 10, 2021

Lorraine Simons, from Wood Dalling, who died in March aged 66. - Credit: Supplied by David Simons

The care a doctors' surgery gave a much-loved mum before she died has inspired her friends and family to raise £3,200 for it.

David Simons said the money - much of which was raised from a charity cycle around Norfolk - would go towards nursing equipment at Hingham Surgery.

The surgery had cared for Mr Simons' wife Lorraine, who lived at Wood Dalling between Aylsham and Fakenham. She died in March aged 66.

Mr Simons said since moving to Norfolk six years ago Lorraine was given "the best healthcare in the world".

He said: "There was always a cheerful welcome at reception, nothing was ever too much trouble, despite the health complications.

You may also want to watch:

"Norfolk and Norwich Hospital set a high standard of health care when she had short stays for operations and recovery.

"Lorraine was a very special person, dogged with ill health from the age of a teenager but this never never stopped her doing anything. She set an example with a winning smile and a wonderful mum and friend to many.

"How could someone with ulcerative colitis, Type 1 diabetes leading to kidney failure, vascular disease and osteoporosis have a child, manage a house and garden renovation, be a church warden and treasurer simultaneously, and be such a special member of the local community?"

Cyclists who took part in the cycle for Lorraine Simons. - Credit: Supplied by David Simons

All together 13 people took part in the charity cycle, which covered a 100-mile route from Dereham, to Sheringham and around to Southwold, Lorraine’s favourite seaside resort. The cycle was a partnership between Lorraine's family and friends and Dereham's Tri Harder sports shop.

Mr Simons said they were planning to repeat it next year.

Lorraine Simons' stepson Jonathan was among the group that took part in the charity cycle for Hingham Surgery. - Credit: Supplied by David Simons

He said: "The ride to Sheringham, 33 miles, was completed so quickly the car carrying the spares and clothes arrived after the riders had their drinks at the beach cafe.

"The riders all had a great cooling down session when they cycled trough the deep water caused by a burst water main just as they entered Great Yarmouth.

"There were fish and chips and cold beers to end the day."

Donations can still be made online at lorrainesimons.muchloved.com.