Barber shop which gave out free haircuts to those who needed it is well attended

Around 14 to 20 people turned up at a barber shop on Christmas Day which opened its doors for free haircuts for the homeless and others who needed it.

Emili Spanton was one of those who gave up her time and said: “We had around 14 to 20 people come along. There was one guy who came in and said ‘I really needed that and to talk to someone and feel good about myself.’”

“It went really well. We were a bit worried no one would turn up. You can’t beat that feeling, it was just amazing.”

Ms Spanton has worked at Dads and Lads for about two years and did it with the owner of the barber shop Brian Cuddihy, who opened the business 22 years ago.

