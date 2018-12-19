Search

Advanced search

Barber to open up shop for free haircuts on Christmas Day

19 December, 2018 - 18:00
Dads and Lads in the Cherry Tree car park. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Dads and Lads in the Cherry Tree car park. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

It is something so simple that it can often be taken for granted - which is why a barber from Norfolk is opening up shop to help those less fortunate this Christmas.

Brian Cuddihy, owner of Dads and Lads Barber Shop in Dereham, is offering free haircuts on Christmas Day morning and will be working alongside his colleague, Emily Spanton.

The 48-year-old said: “It’s for anyone in need or anyone who is finding things difficult at the moment - not just for the homeless.

“I wanted to do this because it’s Christmas and I hoped it would bring the community together.”

Mr Cuddihy, who opened the business 22 years ago, stressed that the offer was not just for people who had no home or lack of funds but also for people who were “a bit down on their luck” and needed a friendly gesture to help give them a boost this winter.

Ms Spanton has worked at Dads and Lads for about two years and together the duo will be carrying out haircuts by appointment only from 9am to 1pm on Christmas Day from the Glencoe Court premises based at the town’s Cherry Tree car park.

There is also a second Dads and Lads Barber Shop at George’s Yard, just off the Cowper Road car park, but this will not be open on Christmas Day.

Mr Cuddihy thanked the dozens of people who had offered to bring refreshments along on the day, including festive treats and hot beverages.

“I am very grateful,” he said, “but unfortunately, because we don’t know how many people will be coming, I’ve been unable to accept their generosity.

“I want everyone to know how grateful I am for the offers of things like mince pies and coffee though.”

- Dads and Lads Barber Shop will be open on Tuesday, December 25 between 9am and 1pm. If you are interested in booking a free Christmas Day haircut appointment ring 01362 699277, visit the website www.dadsandlads.co.uk or search for Dads and Lads on Facebook.

- Are you doing something special to help others on Christmas Day? Email Donna-Louise.Bishop@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

New headteacher shares his vision for the future of Norfolk high school

Chris Smith, headteacher at Neatherd High School. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Barber to open up shop for free haircuts on Christmas Day

Dads and Lads in the Cherry Tree car park. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Commuters delayed on A47 following crash and broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Flower shop to remain bright and beautiful under new ownership

Claire Crummett, 49, has taken over the running of Bright and Beautiful Flowers in Dereham, based on Wellington Road. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

Radford Group's former base in Haverhill. Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

The Christmas tree was in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

Christine Preston has now returned to her home in Toppesfield Picture: ARCHANT

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Dereham Times

Last serviceman to leave Camp Bastion takes over command at RAF Honington

Pictured is the official station commander handover from Group Captain Tait to Group Captain Radnall. Picture: SAC James Ledger

Barber to open up shop for free haircuts on Christmas Day

Dads and Lads in the Cherry Tree car park. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Charity competition winners have an ice day at city skating rink

Two charities were awarded a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

WATCH: First look inside new east of England ambulances

A look around the new ambulances which will be rolled out in Norfolk. Pictured: Picture: Neil Didsbury

New headteacher shares his vision for the future of Norfolk high school

Chris Smith, headteacher at Neatherd High School. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists