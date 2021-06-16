Landscape paintings to benefit animal charity

Published: 6:39 PM June 16, 2021

An artist who has been painting landscapes of the Norfolk Broads for decades is now opting to donate part of his proceeds to an animal charity.

David Dane, who lives at Sutton Fen, near Stalham, said he was planning to donate 20pc of what he earns through sales of his works to Hingham-based PACT Animal Sanctuary.

A landscape painting by David Dane. - Credit: David Dane

Mr Dane, 78, said: "Throughout my life I have always been sympathetic to animals and I'm a strict vegan.

"I had been reading that organisations like PACT have been struggling throughout this pandemic because all of their shops have been closed down and it has been a real struggle for them."

A landscape painting by David Dane. - Credit: David Dane

Mr Dane's work focuses on locations including Herringfleet, Strumpshaw Fen and Hickling, capturing the beauty of Norfolk's waterways, windmills and meadows. He is no longer able to produce original oil paintings due to a sight impairment, but he still sells high quality Giclee prints and reproductions.

Visit daviddaneart.co.uk to find out more about Mr Dane's work.

A landscape painting by David Dane. - Credit: submitted












