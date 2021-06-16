News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Landscape paintings to benefit animal charity

Stuart Anderson

Published: 6:39 PM June 16, 2021   
Art on Broads focusing on broadland artist David Dane.Pictured at Sutton Fen.Picture: James Ba

Artist David Dane. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

An artist who has been painting landscapes of the Norfolk Broads for decades is now opting to donate part of his proceeds to an animal charity.

David Dane, who lives at Sutton Fen, near Stalham, said he was planning to donate 20pc of what he earns through sales of his works to Hingham-based PACT Animal Sanctuary. 

Visions: Glimpses of the Spirit of Broadland, an exhibition of the work of artist David Dane. Pictur

A landscape painting by David Dane. - Credit: David Dane

Mr Dane, 78, said: "Throughout my life I have always been sympathetic to animals and I'm a strict vegan.

"I had been reading that organisations like PACT have been struggling throughout this pandemic because all of their shops have been closed down and it has been a real struggle for them."

Visions: Glimpses of the Spirit of Broadland, an exhibition of the work of artist David Dane. Pictur

A landscape painting by David Dane. - Credit: David Dane

Mr Dane's work focuses on locations including Herringfleet, Strumpshaw Fen and Hickling, capturing the beauty of Norfolk's waterways, windmills and meadows. He is no longer able to produce original oil paintings due to a sight impairment, but he still sells high quality Giclee prints and reproductions. 

Visit daviddaneart.co.uk to find out more about Mr Dane's work.

Artist David Dane has created a new website featuring many of his Norfolk Broads paintings over the

A landscape painting by David Dane. - Credit: submitted




