Delays on A47 due to collapsed drain

PUBLISHED: 10:43 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 28 November 2019

Police are warning of delays on the A47, close to McDonald's on the Swaffham roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Traffic is slow on the A47 in Mid Norfolk due to a collapsed drain, and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "Traffic is slow but it is still getting through. We were called at 8.41am on Thursday, November 28 to the A47 at Swaffham.

"There is a collapsed drain in the middle of the Norwich-bound lane, about half a mile from the McDonald's, towards Norwich.

"Highways were called and police have been directing traffic."

Norfolk police tweeted: "#norfolkroads : A47 Eastbound, between Swaffham (Mcdonalds roundabout) and Necton, Single lane blockage - Traffic is heavy - there will be delays - avoid if possible."

