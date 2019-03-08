Delays to drop-in listening centre to help young people with mental health issues

Plans for a drop-in listening centre to help people with mental health issues in Dereham have been slightly delayed.

Aimed at young people at risk of suicide, the Listening Post project will be part of the new Green Pastures community hub in Norwich Street.

Anita Clarke, from Love Dereham, the group behind the facility, hoped it would be open from September, but Sam Leinster, the group's chairman, said it had been put back.

He added: "When we held a training event for volunteers, we found out there were a lot of things we had to carry out, including safety procedures, so that delayed it.

"We hope to have something up for youngsters in the afternoons by the end of October, and in the evenings, in November."

The centre is backed by the family of Jordie Rae, a much-loved young man from Dereham who took his own life in July 2017.