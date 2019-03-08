Denver Clinton's godfather to take part in charity bike ride in his memory

Denver Clinton at his superhero walk last year. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The godfather of a young boy who died from cancer earlier this year is taking part in a bike ride to raise money for a children's charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Denver Clinton's godfather Matt Plunkett is taking part in the Norwich 50 mile bike ride to raise money for Solving Kids' Cancer. Picture: Matt Plunkett Denver Clinton's godfather Matt Plunkett is taking part in the Norwich 50 mile bike ride to raise money for Solving Kids' Cancer. Picture: Matt Plunkett

Matt Plunkett, godfather to Denver Clinton, who died in February, is taking part in the Norwich 50 mile bike ride on Sunday, June 9 in his memory.

Denver, from Mattishall, near Dereham, captured the hearts of thousands of people who followed his journey on social media and hundreds came to his celebration of life in Dereham town centre.

Mr Plunkett, also from Mattishall, is raising money for Solving Kids' Cancer, a charity which helped Denver and his family.

He said: "I've always heard about the Norwich bike ride and I thought it would be a chance to raise money for a good cause.

Some of the power rangers who appeared at Denver Clinton's superhero walk have raised money for Solving Kids' Cancer. Picture: Supplied by Dan Fountain Some of the power rangers who appeared at Denver Clinton's superhero walk have raised money for Solving Kids' Cancer. Picture: Supplied by Dan Fountain

"They are a very good charity. They were so supportive with Denver's family and I just thought it would be nice to give something back to them.

"It's all about raising money and awareness as well because of what happened to Denver.

"I've only recently taking up cycling. I was a keen runner for about 11 years but I picked up a few injuries and thought I needed to do something where there would be less injuries."

Mr Plunkett has set a fundraising target of £500 for his bike ride, which will help the charity continue to provide assistance to families affected by neuroblastoma.

Denver's Red Ranger, Dan Fountain, pictured with Denver Clinton. Picture: DAN FOUNTAIN Denver's Red Ranger, Dan Fountain, pictured with Denver Clinton. Picture: DAN FOUNTAIN

More fundraising for the charity in memory of Denver Clinton also took place over the weekend.

Some of the Power Rangers which attended Denver's superhero walk in December and the celebration of life in March took part in a colour run on Saturday, June 1.

Dan Fountain, who is the red ranger, and Samera Jones, the pink ranger, took part in the Colour Obstacle Rush in Milton Keynes along with friends Melanie Share, Sarah Tranquillo, Julianna Rattenbury and Susan Shephard.

Around £900 has been raised for Solving Kids' Cancer by the group so far this year.

Denver's Red Ranger, Dan Fountain, pictured with Denver Clinton. Picture: DAN FOUNTAIN Denver's Red Ranger, Dan Fountain, pictured with Denver Clinton. Picture: DAN FOUNTAIN

Denver Clinton's godfather Matt Plunkett is taking part in the Norwich 50 mile bike ride to raise money for Solving Kids' Cancer. Picture: Matt Plunkett Denver Clinton's godfather Matt Plunkett is taking part in the Norwich 50 mile bike ride to raise money for Solving Kids' Cancer. Picture: Matt Plunkett

You may also want to watch: