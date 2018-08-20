Norfolk boy receives special video message from Olly Murs during cancer treatment

Video

Published: 4:00 AM August 20, 2018 Updated: 12:40 PM October 6, 2020

Denver Clinton, who is fighting against a rare form of cancer, received a video message from The Voice judge Olly Murs. He has been nicknamed "little Olly" following this photo of him sporting Olly's trademark hat. Picture: CLINTON FAMILY - Credit: Archant

A young boy fighting against a rare form of cancer was given a much-needed boost after receiving a video message from The Voice judge he shares his nickname with.

When singer Olly Murs came to Dereham at the weekend to coach his team Coggeshall Town FC, four-year-old Denver Clinton, from Mattishall, had no idea what was about to happen.

Despite currently being more than 60 miles away at Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, little Denver received a heartfelt video message from Olly wishing him all the best for his on-going treatment.

And it was an extra special surprise as Denver has been dubbed 'little Olly' after posing for a photo with a Murs-style hat - a look which the singer became famous for following his time as a contestant on X-Factor.

Close family friend, Jo Marshall, said Denver had been 'excited' watching the video and that his older sister Savannah, a massive Murs fan, had been too.

Denver Clinton. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE - Credit: Archant

Denver was first diagnosed in May 2018 when, after a series of visits to the doctor with stomach pain, a mass was found. The cancer had spread to his lungs and he was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma.

You may also want to watch:

He underwent treatment last Tuesday, August 14, to remove 95pc of the tumour and remains in hospital recovering.

Mrs Marshall added: 'This op for Denver is a big step in the right direction but no way the magic cure. He still has a long way to go in his treatments.'

Denver's story gained more traction during last month's World Cup , when hundreds of people turned out in support of the local boy and dug deep into their pockets to help raise thousands.

Denver Clinton. PHOTO: Paul Sandford - Credit: Archant

Organised by The Railway Tavern's landlord Paul Sandford, funds for him were raised through sales of tickets for the England vs Sweden match when it was shown at the pub on Yaxham Road in Dereham.

Olly, who is part owner of Coggeshall Town FC, was in the mid-Norfolk town on Saturday, August 18, to watch his team play against Dereham Town FC. The Magpies beat the pop star's newly promoted team 4-2 in the Bostik North clash.

He recorded the video after being approached by friends of the family at the end of the match.

Dozens of people have also taken to social media to leave their own messages of support on the Facebook page Denver's Journey.

Part owner of Coggeshall Town Football Club, Olly Murs does some training with some of his team at half time during their match at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

- To donate to Solving Kids' Cancer or to find out more about Denver's story visit the Just Giving page.