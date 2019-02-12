Search

Denver Clinton - the little super hero who inspired thousands

PUBLISHED: 17:27 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 14 February 2019

Denver Clinton arrives to meet the crowds at a superheo walk in aid of him Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Most of us go through life hoping to have a positive effect on the world and the people around them.

In his short life, young Denver Clinton has made a more meaningful impact than most people do in a life time.

His beaming smile and positive attitude in the face of adversity have helped to inspire and unite a community.

Young Denver’s story touched the hearts of thousands of people in Mid Norfolk and much further afield.

Without knowing it, the courageous four-year old will have inspired many to take on the challenges that life throws at them, with positivity and courage, just like he and his wonderful family have done.

Few people can even come to imagine the heartache they have faced and are continuing to go through.

Denver’s mother Wanda Le Anne Clinton selflessly put her own grief to one side to ensure Denver enjoyed his final weeks and days as much as possible.

She openly shared his last days on the Facebook group Denver’s Journey.

Thousands of people, many who had never met young Denver, looked daily, often through tears, to see how the youngster was doing.

The story of Denver, from Mattishall, helped to bring a community together in Mid Norfolk and that will have a lasting impact.

There is already talk of fundraising events in his memory which will help to improve the lives of many other children, and families, facing cancer.

Denver will be fondly remembered as the little super hero he is.

He will never be forgotten.

