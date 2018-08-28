Search

Denver Clinton to place Boxing Day match ball ahead of Norwich City kick off

PUBLISHED: 14:09 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:58 26 December 2018

Denver Clinton will be placing the match ball for NCFC. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Denver Clinton will be placing the match ball for NCFC. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

An inspirational young boy who has touched the hearts of millions will be bringing out the match ball for Norwich City Football Club’s eagerly anticipated Boxing Day match today.

The Canaries will be welcoming Denver Clinton, who is from Mattishall near Dereham, as the community Hero for the match against Nottingham Forest, which kicks off at 3pm on Wednesday December 26.

Denver, aged four, was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma in May this year and has since undergone high doses of chemotherapy and treatment to remove 95pc of the tumour.

Unfortunately, the family recently received the devastating news that Denver’s tumour is too aggressive and is no longer responding to treatment.

A fundraising group called Denver’s Last Wishes has been created and has seen hundreds of people raise nearly £10,000 in less than a month to help the family make their final memories together.

Speaking to NCFC, Denver’s mum Wanda Le Anna Clinton said: “The Dereham community have pulled so many events together and have been such a big support, including raising funds for our garden which had a makeover in the summer to create a space for Denver to enjoy and play.

“Denver was also invited to switch on the Dereham Christmas lights earlier this month and just loved turning them on and being on stage in front of everyone. He must of felt so important that he pushed me of the stage not needing me.”

Recently, a party was organised for Denver by the fundraising group which saw him and his family arriving in a limousine and had hundreds of people in attendance including his superheroes, the Power Rangers, who sang his favourite song Baby Shark.

Other events organised throughout December to raise money to help the family share special moments together included a charity football match which was held at Aldiss Park on December 16, a 24-hour karaoke marathon and a Christmas table decorating class.

“It has been very busy at times but Denver has a strong mind of his own and I believe this is what is keeping him battling on,” added Ms Clinton.

“Today’s experience will be a great memory for Denver’s big brothers and the family as we are all so proud of him. I would like to thank Norwich City and everyone who got in touch with the club who put Denver forward for being a mascot and a community hero - it will be a day that we will never forget.”

A spokesperson from NCFC said: “Please give a big Carrow Road welcome this afternoon to Denver as he brings out the match ball ahead of our game against Nottingham Forest.”

Denver will place the match ball on to a special plinth prior to kick off.

