'His name will live on' - Denver's Day will remember town's superhero this summer

PUBLISHED: 10:59 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 22 May 2019

Denver's Day is set to be the first major fundraiser for Denver's Foundation. Pictured left to right are the foundation's committee members, Denver's mother Wanda Le Anne Clinton, Paul Sandford and Jo Marshall. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

His name is one that has become synonymous with a mid-Norfolk market town.

And now a special day is being held in honour of Denver Clinton to cement a lasting legacy of the four-year-old who lost his life to neuroblastoma .

Denver's Day, which takes place on the town's recreation ground on August 31, will be the inaugural fundraising event for Denver's Foundation.

The charity has been set up by loved ones of the boy, who was from Mattishall, to raise funds for research into the condition.

His mother, Wanda Le Anne Clinton, said planning the event had been "emotional".

"The whole idea is to get Dereham to celebrate with Denver.

"It's going to be very emotional, everything we seem to do at the moment is emotional. You go through the motions and want to do these things, but it is hard.

"I will feel like he's here with us on that day though.

"This will see Denver's name live on and hopefully it will become an annual event."

Close family friend, Jo Marshall, explained that the money raised would fund research into neuroblastoma.

She said: "There's so many children affected by this horrible condition and we wanted to do something to help stop it."

The family-friendly event will see a number of acts performing on a stage donated by NAP Scaffolding. The sound equipment has also been donated.

Headlining the event will be ska band, The Gangsters. They will be joined by Simon Rudd and Amy Morris, Abi May, Johhny Flinton, and Professor Peach.

Nathan Grisdale, who performed at Denver's celebration of life service at the town's St Nicholas Church in March, will also be performing.

And Denver's sister, Savanah, will be dancing with Stix Baton Twirlers.

There will also be side shows, a tombola and a bouncy castle.

Paul Sandford, one of the event organisers, added: "It's our way of giving something back to the town for all its support, and the people who gave so much, including those who came out for Denver's Superhero Walk - that will stick in my mind forever."

A limited number of VIP tickets are available by ringing 01362 288166.

Denver's bicycle is also being raffled off. More details can be found by requesting to join the Facebook group Denver's Journey.

