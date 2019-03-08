Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Blooming marvellous display at club's first open evening of the year

PUBLISHED: 09:17 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 08 May 2019

Dereham & District Flower Club open evening 2019. President Jacquie Aldous (left) with member Kathy Dentten. Picture: DEREHAM & DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB

Dereham & District Flower Club open evening 2019. President Jacquie Aldous (left) with member Kathy Dentten. Picture: DEREHAM & DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB

Archant

A mid-Norfolk hall was filled with an array of vibrant floral displays as people were welcomed to a flower club's latest event.

Dereham & District Flower Club open evening 2019. Visitor and guest Jill Everett. Picture: DEREHAM & DISTRICT FLOWER CLUBDereham & District Flower Club open evening 2019. Visitor and guest Jill Everett. Picture: DEREHAM & DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB

Around 100 members and guests attended the first of this year's Dereham and District Flower Club open evenings at the town's Memorial Hall.

Following refreshments, shopping and a fundraising tombola for the guests, speaker Emily Broomhead shared her theme - a Floral Odyssey.

An experienced demonstrator, she shared anecdotes and humorous stories of her international flower arranging career while creating some stunning arrangements.

These were raffled off at the end of the evening.

Dereham & District Flower Club open evening 2019. Trudi Smalls, a new club member. Picture: DEREHAM & DISTRICT FLOWER CLUBDereham & District Flower Club open evening 2019. Trudi Smalls, a new club member. Picture: DEREHAM & DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB

The club's president, Jacquie Aldous, said: "A huge thank you to all our members and visitors for making the evening a great success.

You may also want to watch:

"We were delighted with the colourful displays and found Emily's stories very entertaining. A stallholder who'd never experienced a flower demonstration before was completely blown away with it."

Guest visitor Kathy Lloyd added: "I was completely in awe of how quick the arrangements were made and they were just amazing."

Following the open evening, the club received a lot of interest in flower arranging and the work the club does.

Chairman Corinne Steward said: "It's a real pleasure to see so many people from outside the club attending.

"We host similar demonstrations on club nights on the fourth Thursday of each month at Toftwood Village Hall and everybody is welcome to come and join us as a member or a guest. You'll be assured of a warm welcome.

"We have a reputation as a friendly club with lots going on and I look forward to seeing our membership going from strength to strength."

Dereham and District Flower Club has been running for more than 40 years.

- You can find out more about the club via the Facebook page .

Most Read

Happy birthday! Dereham woman celebrates turning 104

Gladys Dodsworth, who lives at residential care home Eckling Grange in Dereham, has celebrated turning 104. Picture: Supplied by Stewart Barber

Chef’s miraculous recovery after slicing through arm in horrific chainsaw incident

James Mortimer shows his scar on his left arm from slicing through it with a chainsaw while cutting a tree down. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We just want kids to play football’ - Club founder’s mission to give all children a chance

Jack and Sue Cassidy of Dereham Saints FC. Picture: Dan Bennett

Gin and rum festival proving perfect antidote to dull bank holiday weather

The Dereham Gin and Rum Festival is proving popular. Pictures: supplied by Stuart Sutton

Norfolk care home placed in special measures after being rated inadequate

Oak Manor nursing home in Scarning has been rated inadequate by the CQC. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Happy birthday! Dereham woman celebrates turning 104

Gladys Dodsworth, who lives at residential care home Eckling Grange in Dereham, has celebrated turning 104. Picture: Supplied by Stewart Barber

Chef’s miraculous recovery after slicing through arm in horrific chainsaw incident

James Mortimer shows his scar on his left arm from slicing through it with a chainsaw while cutting a tree down. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We just want kids to play football’ - Club founder’s mission to give all children a chance

Jack and Sue Cassidy of Dereham Saints FC. Picture: Dan Bennett

Gin and rum festival proving perfect antidote to dull bank holiday weather

The Dereham Gin and Rum Festival is proving popular. Pictures: supplied by Stuart Sutton

Norfolk care home placed in special measures after being rated inadequate

Oak Manor nursing home in Scarning has been rated inadequate by the CQC. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Dereham Times

Youth football team takes home the cup

Bawdeswell Youth F.C, The Bombers, are on the hunt for new members. Pictured is the under 8s team. Picture: JAMIE SNELL

Blooming marvellous display at club’s first open evening of the year

Dereham & District Flower Club open evening 2019. President Jacquie Aldous (left) with member Kathy Dentten. Picture: DEREHAM & DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB

Chef’s miraculous recovery after slicing through arm in horrific chainsaw incident

James Mortimer shows his scar on his left arm from slicing through it with a chainsaw while cutting a tree down. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms across Norfolk

Heavy rain clouds over Braydeston Hills. Photo: Roger Grice

Hundreds take part in pilgrimage to Walsingham

Around 850 people took part in a pilgrimage to Walsingham on Monday, May 6. Picture: Keith Morris/www.rcdea.org.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists