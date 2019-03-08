Blooming marvellous display at club's first open evening of the year
PUBLISHED: 09:17 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 08 May 2019
A mid-Norfolk hall was filled with an array of vibrant floral displays as people were welcomed to a flower club's latest event.
Around 100 members and guests attended the first of this year's Dereham and District Flower Club open evenings at the town's Memorial Hall.
Following refreshments, shopping and a fundraising tombola for the guests, speaker Emily Broomhead shared her theme - a Floral Odyssey.
An experienced demonstrator, she shared anecdotes and humorous stories of her international flower arranging career while creating some stunning arrangements.
These were raffled off at the end of the evening.
The club's president, Jacquie Aldous, said: "A huge thank you to all our members and visitors for making the evening a great success.
"We were delighted with the colourful displays and found Emily's stories very entertaining. A stallholder who'd never experienced a flower demonstration before was completely blown away with it."
Guest visitor Kathy Lloyd added: "I was completely in awe of how quick the arrangements were made and they were just amazing."
Following the open evening, the club received a lot of interest in flower arranging and the work the club does.
Chairman Corinne Steward said: "It's a real pleasure to see so many people from outside the club attending.
"We host similar demonstrations on club nights on the fourth Thursday of each month at Toftwood Village Hall and everybody is welcome to come and join us as a member or a guest. You'll be assured of a warm welcome.
"We have a reputation as a friendly club with lots going on and I look forward to seeing our membership going from strength to strength."
Dereham and District Flower Club has been running for more than 40 years.
- You can find out more about the club via the Facebook page .
