Blooming marvellous display at club's first open evening of the year

Dereham & District Flower Club open evening 2019. President Jacquie Aldous (left) with member Kathy Dentten. Picture: DEREHAM & DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB Archant

A mid-Norfolk hall was filled with an array of vibrant floral displays as people were welcomed to a flower club's latest event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dereham & District Flower Club open evening 2019. Visitor and guest Jill Everett. Picture: DEREHAM & DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB Dereham & District Flower Club open evening 2019. Visitor and guest Jill Everett. Picture: DEREHAM & DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB

Around 100 members and guests attended the first of this year's Dereham and District Flower Club open evenings at the town's Memorial Hall.

Following refreshments, shopping and a fundraising tombola for the guests, speaker Emily Broomhead shared her theme - a Floral Odyssey.

An experienced demonstrator, she shared anecdotes and humorous stories of her international flower arranging career while creating some stunning arrangements.

These were raffled off at the end of the evening.

Dereham & District Flower Club open evening 2019. Trudi Smalls, a new club member. Picture: DEREHAM & DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB Dereham & District Flower Club open evening 2019. Trudi Smalls, a new club member. Picture: DEREHAM & DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB

The club's president, Jacquie Aldous, said: "A huge thank you to all our members and visitors for making the evening a great success.

You may also want to watch:

"We were delighted with the colourful displays and found Emily's stories very entertaining. A stallholder who'd never experienced a flower demonstration before was completely blown away with it."

Guest visitor Kathy Lloyd added: "I was completely in awe of how quick the arrangements were made and they were just amazing."

Following the open evening, the club received a lot of interest in flower arranging and the work the club does.

Chairman Corinne Steward said: "It's a real pleasure to see so many people from outside the club attending.

"We host similar demonstrations on club nights on the fourth Thursday of each month at Toftwood Village Hall and everybody is welcome to come and join us as a member or a guest. You'll be assured of a warm welcome.

"We have a reputation as a friendly club with lots going on and I look forward to seeing our membership going from strength to strength."

Dereham and District Flower Club has been running for more than 40 years.

- You can find out more about the club via the Facebook page .