Dereham churches seek replacement for long-serving rector

Dereham and District Team Ministry is searching for a new team rector following the departure of Rev Sally Theakston Picture: Doug Speed Archant

The search is on as a group of Norfolk churches looks to bring on board a new rector.

Following the departure of canon reverend Sally Theakston, Dereham and District Team Ministry Benefice has begun searching for a replacement to fill the position of team rector.

As a Crown appointment, the Lord Chancellor must be involved with the selection process.

In August, Helen Dimmock, head of church appointments and ecclesiastical secretary to the Lord Chancellor, joined members of the benefice for a 'get to know you' event.

The meeting and lunch was an opportunity for Ms Dimmock to assess the suitability of applicants as the lengthy selection process gets under way.

In July, a large congregation gathered for a service bidding farewell to Mrs Theakston, who left the ministry after 10 years as team rector but will continue to work in the Diocese of Norwich.

Dereham and District Team Ministry says services and events in the benefice will not unaffected during the vacancy.