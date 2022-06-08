Could you lead Dereham's audio book club?
- Credit: Newman Associates PR
A literature lover is being sought to help people with vision impairment continue their passion.
The Vision Norfolk audio book club in Dereham is looking for someone to help lead the monthly club after the retirement of a long-serving volunteer.
Run by Norfolk’s sight loss charity, the monthly book club is one of seven across the region.
Penny Parker, volunteer engagement coordinator at Vision Norfolk, said: “With the onset of sight loss, many people find it difficult to enjoy the pleasures of reading.
"This is where audiobooks come into play, and they are a vital means of enjoying a favourite book.
“All they need to bring is a love of books, and a sociable personality – we make all of the practical arrangements."
The club meets every month, on the third Wednesday, from 10.30am to 12pm at Dereham library.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk railway uses stretch of track for first time since 1964
- 2 Can you spot yourself at Dereham's Jubilee events?
- 3 International circus ready to pull out all the stops in Dereham
- 4 Crafters 'gutted' after 'thugs' vandalise positivity word display
- 5 75-year-old man charged for renting out properties as brothels
- 6 New NARS response car unveiled after funding support
- 7 Ham sold at Lidl and Co-op tuna that may contain metal among recalled items
- 8 Bricklayer died after lorry collision on A47, inquest hears
- 9 Why Boris Johnson faces first big test in the 'Breckland bellwether'
- 10 Care home residents celebrate jubilee in style
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact call on 01553 407004 or via email at penny.parker@visionnorfolk.org.uk.