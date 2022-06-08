Could you lead Dereham's audio book club?

The Dereham book club for vision-impaired people meets at Dereham Library - Credit: Newman Associates PR

A literature lover is being sought to help people with vision impairment continue their passion.

The Vision Norfolk audio book club in Dereham is looking for someone to help lead the monthly club after the retirement of a long-serving volunteer.

Run by Norfolk’s sight loss charity, the monthly book club is one of seven across the region.

Penny Parker, volunteer engagement coordinator at Vision Norfolk, said: “With the onset of sight loss, many people find it difficult to enjoy the pleasures of reading.

"This is where audiobooks come into play, and they are a vital means of enjoying a favourite book.

“All they need to bring is a love of books, and a sociable personality – we make all of the practical arrangements."

The club meets every month, on the third Wednesday, from 10.30am to 12pm at Dereham library.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact call on 01553 407004 or via email at penny.parker@visionnorfolk.org.uk.