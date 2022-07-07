PICTURES: Dereham Blues Festival back with a bang on opening night

Gallery

Kyla Brox performing on the opening night of Dereham Blues Festival 2022 at the Memorial Hall - Credit: Colin Collis

A sell-out crowd was left beaming from ear to ear on Wednesday evening as Dereham Blues Festival made a triumphant return.

After a two-year, Covid-enforced absence, the musical extravaganza got off to a flying start at Dereham Memorial Hall courtesy of headliners When Rivers Meet and Kyla Brox.

They were capably supported by local community choir Rockavox, who performed in the bar area before the main gig began.

The popular event, which has been attracting thousands of blues enthusiasts to mid Norfolk since 2013, is now set to continue with another four days of entertainment.

Organisers have promised a "bigger festival than we have ever seen before", with around 70 bands and artists playing in 17 venues.

This year, an open-air busking event will be held for the first time as part of the festivities on Saturday (July 9) at Ellenor Fenn Garden.

For the full list of bands, venues and performance times, visit derehambluesfestival.org.uk and select 'Program 2022'.

