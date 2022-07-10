Dereham buzzing with blues spirit as thousands enjoy festival's return

Gallery

Blues fever swept Dereham over the weekend as a beloved music festival finally made its comeback.

Organisers of Dereham Blues Festival had promised a "bigger festival than we have ever seen before" following a two-year absence due to Covid.

And they certainly kept their promise as the five-day extravaganza delivered a huge variety of music from around 70 bands and artists, playing in 20 unique venues.

Festival headliners When Rivers Meet and Kyla Brox got the popular event off to a flying start on Wednesday (July 6) night, thrilling a sell-out crowd at Dereham Memorial Hall with their contrasting styles.

Then came another four days of entertainment in venues from pubs and bars to sports and social clubs, including everything from classic blues to rock and roll.

For the first time ever, this year's edition even offered an open-air busking event at Ellenor Fenn Garden on Saturday afternoon, giving up-and-coming acts the chance to showcase their talents.

