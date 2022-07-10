News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Gallery

Dereham buzzing with blues spirit as thousands enjoy festival's return

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:04 PM July 10, 2022
Updated: 6:44 PM July 10, 2022
 A scene from Dereham Blues Festival 2022

A scene from Dereham Blues Festival 2022 - Credit: Colin Collis

Blues fever swept Dereham over the weekend as a beloved music festival finally made its comeback. 

Organisers of Dereham Blues Festival had promised a "bigger festival than we have ever seen before" following a two-year absence due to Covid.

Punters enjoying entertainment at the King's Head during Dereham Blues Festival 2022

Punters enjoying entertainment at the King's Head during Dereham Blues Festival 2022 - Credit: Colin Collis

And they certainly kept their promise as the five-day extravaganza delivered a huge variety of music from around 70 bands and artists, playing in 20 unique venues. 

Festival headliners When Rivers Meet and Kyla Brox got the popular event off to a flying start on Wednesday (July 6) night, thrilling a sell-out crowd at Dereham Memorial Hall with their contrasting styles. 

Kyla Brox performing at the opening concert of Dereham Blues Festival 2022

Kyla Brox performing at the opening concert of Dereham Blues Festival 2022 - Credit: Colin Collis

Then came another four days of entertainment in venues from pubs and bars to sports and social clubs, including everything from classic blues to rock and roll. 

For the first time ever, this year's edition even offered an open-air busking event at Ellenor Fenn Garden on Saturday afternoon, giving up-and-coming acts the chance to showcase their talents. 

Punters enjoying entertainment at The Cock during Dereham Blues Festival 2022

Punters enjoying entertainment at The Cock during Dereham Blues Festival 2022 - Credit: Colin Collis

A scene from Dereham Blues Festival 2022

A scene from Dereham Blues Festival 2022 - Credit: Colin Collis

When Rivers Meet performing at the opening concert of Dereham Blues Festival 2022

When Rivers Meet performing at the opening concert of Dereham Blues Festival 2022 - Credit: Colin Collis

 A scene from Dereham Blues Festival 2022

A scene from Dereham Blues Festival 2022 - Credit: Colin Collis

Entertainment at The Cock during Dereham Blues Festival 2022

Entertainment at The Cock during Dereham Blues Festival 2022 - Credit: Colin Collis

The Journeymen playing at The Bull in Dereham as part of the Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Daniel

The Journeymen playing at The Bull in Dereham as part of the Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Bull in Dereham which is part of Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden

The Bull in Dereham which is part of Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

People enjoying Dereham Blues Festival at The Bull. Picture: Danielle Booden

People enjoying Dereham Blues Festival at The Bull. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Journeymen playing at The Bull in Dereham as part of the Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Daniel

The Journeymen playing at The Bull in Dereham as part of the Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Journeymen playing at The Bull in Dereham as part of the Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Daniel

The Journeymen playing at The Bull in Dereham as part of the Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden


People enjoying Dereham Blues Festival at The Bull. Picture: Danielle Booden

People enjoying Dereham Blues Festival at The Bull. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Sandra Ashmore looks on at the HGV trailers which have appeared in the field next to her home

Eyesore trailers still towering over gardens one month on

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Miniature trains are running again at County School Station in North Elmham, between Dereham and Fakenham

Trains returns to railway station for first time in decades

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Fiona and Bill Joisce at Knitwits

Couple call time on running craft shop after almost 15 years

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Karen Bates, family support worker at Toftwood Junior and Infant Schools

Your Money Matters

Cost of living crisis 'beyond dire' for parents, says school support worker

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon