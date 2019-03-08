Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Money stolen from children's wallets during burglary

PUBLISHED: 13:42 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 19 August 2019

A burglary on Dereham Road in Whinburgh saw money stolen from children's wallets. Picture: Google Maps

A burglary on Dereham Road in Whinburgh saw money stolen from children's wallets. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Cash was stolen from children's wallets as a house was raided by burglars.

The property, on Dereham Road in Whinburgh, was broken into at some point between 10am on Thursday, August 8, and 8.30pm on Saturday, August 17, while the occupants were away on holiday.

More than £100 in cash was taken from children's wallets and two £25 Amazon gift cards were also stolen.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information relating to the burglary to contact DC Clare Gardner on 101.

Most Read

Money stolen from children’s wallets during burglary

A burglary on Dereham Road in Whinburgh saw money stolen from children's wallets. Picture: Google Maps

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Man arrested for assault on police officer

Two people were arrested for assaults in Dereham, Picture: Matthew Usher

Firefighters rescue dog from flat fire

A dog was rescued from a fire in Northfield Waye, Wells. Picture: Google Maps

Classic car day set to attract the crowds and benefit town

Vintage vehicles will be on show at Swaffham Classic Car and Fun Day. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Money stolen from children’s wallets during burglary

A burglary on Dereham Road in Whinburgh saw money stolen from children's wallets. Picture: Google Maps

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Man arrested for assault on police officer

Two people were arrested for assaults in Dereham, Picture: Matthew Usher

Firefighters rescue dog from flat fire

A dog was rescued from a fire in Northfield Waye, Wells. Picture: Google Maps

Classic car day set to attract the crowds and benefit town

Vintage vehicles will be on show at Swaffham Classic Car and Fun Day. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Dereham Times

Roadworks causing long diversions for drivers

Dereham Road in Mattishall will be closed for 10 days in August. Picture: Google Maps

Parade to remember Battle of Britain heroes

A Battle of Britain memorial parade in Dereham will remember the Second World War's fallen heroes. Picture: Ian Burt

Golf club’s wedding proposal faces fierce opposition from neighbours

The Royal Norwich Golf Club. Picture: Shorthose Russell.

Money stolen from children’s wallets during burglary

A burglary on Dereham Road in Whinburgh saw money stolen from children's wallets. Picture: Google Maps

Boy, 16, charged with spitting in face of police officer

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a police officer in Dereham. Picture: PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists