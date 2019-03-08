Money stolen from children's wallets during burglary

A burglary on Dereham Road in Whinburgh saw money stolen from children's wallets. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Cash was stolen from children's wallets as a house was raided by burglars.

The property, on Dereham Road in Whinburgh, was broken into at some point between 10am on Thursday, August 8, and 8.30pm on Saturday, August 17, while the occupants were away on holiday.

More than £100 in cash was taken from children's wallets and two £25 Amazon gift cards were also stolen.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information relating to the burglary to contact DC Clare Gardner on 101.