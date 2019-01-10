Search

Ambitious proposals to transform revived carnival for special one-off event

10 January, 2019 - 06:00
Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

It is one of Dereham’s biggest success stories of the past half decade - the revival of the town’s carnival following its 22-year gap.

And now, for one year only, the event’s traditional format is to be transformed to pay homage to end of the First World War.

To mark the centenary of Peace Day, the official ending of the Great War following the Armistice in 1918, Dereham Carnival Committee has decided to unite the town for the national celebrations.

Chairman Kerry Doyle explained. She said: “The centenary falls on carnival weekend. This means for Dereham to celebrate appropriately and hold the carnival over the same weekend with the same team would be very difficult.

“We appreciate some people will be disappointed by this decision but the centenary is a one-off and we would like Dereham to be part of the national celebrations.

“We have therefore decided to concentrate on the centenary in 2019 and return to the carnival in 2020.”

To mark Peace Day, the committee have decided to recreate it as it would have been celebrated in Dereham 100 years ago in July 1919.

Events on Saturday July 20 will include visitors from 1919, entertainment on the recreation ground, traditional side shows, free puppet shows, races for all ages, fancy dress competitions for bicycles, perambulators, children and adults, and free afternoon teas for the elderly and teas for children.

Miss Doyle added: “In addition to the centenary event, the committee will be arranging some smaller community events throughout the year to continue raising funds for Dereham Carnival 2020.

“While this will still keep a number of us busy, some of the original committee members are going to take the opportunity to recharge their batteries after what has been a very busy four years.”

The event will be in association with Dereham Town Council and jointly funded.

Plans for Dereham Carnival 2020 are also already underway.

- To be involved in any of the events, either as an attendee or a volunteer, please register via the carnival website at www.derehamcarnival.co.uk.

