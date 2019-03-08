Search

Community spirit shines at special event organised to celebrate town

PUBLISHED: 11:49 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 24 July 2019

Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families.

Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Author Alex Scarrow opens the day

Pupils from Dereham united with their community for a chance to learn and celebrate.

Children from Northgate High School and Dereham Sixth Form College joined forces to put on a community day for the town to enjoy.

In the morning, mixed year groups attended sessions about dementia, mental health strategies for teenagers and helping vulnerable people. Then in the afternoon, a choir made up of Year 7 pupils greeted visitors to the school field for an afternoon of fun.

Activities including racing a kit car, meeting police dogs, sampling cakes judged by Masterchef finalist Dr Tim Kinnaird, a performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream, and carnival games.

Police demo

Residents of Sanford House also attended an afternoon tea.

A spokesperson for the school said: "There was such an amazing atmosphere with everyone smiling and laughing. It was a real chance to celebrate all that is good about Northgate and the sixth form with the Dereham community."

Money raised from the day will go towards Dementia Friendly Dereham and teenage mental health projects within the schools.

The event took place on Monday, July 22.

Sanford house staff and residents enjoy afternoon tea

Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Author Alex Scarrow opens the day Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Author Alex Scarrow opens the day Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Science demos

Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Author Alex Scarrow opens the day Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Author Alex Scarrow opens the day Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Community choir sing

Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Community choir sing Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Community choir sing Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Police demo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Police demo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Tim kinnear baking comp

Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Science demos Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Science demos Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Science demos Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Science demos Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Community spirit shines at special event organised to celebrate town

Northgate School in Dereham hold their community day for pupils and families. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

