Stunning aerial photo shows Norfolk cemetery shaped like a leaf
- Credit: Rob Smith
A photo taken by a drone over a Norfolk cemetery shows a beautiful meadow shaped as a leaf.
The new Dereham Cemetery opened in Norwich Road, next to the football club, in 2018 as the older one, in Cemetery Road, was reaching maximum capacity.
It was designed by Jeremy Stacey Architects, based in Beachamwell, and was based on the structure of a leaf.
Dereham resident Rob Smith, 42, captured a stunning aerial shot of the cemetery this week, which he posted on the Dereham Community Notice Board and it got hundreds of likes and comments.
He said: "I had never planned to take that picture. I live by the football club and heard a combine harvester in the back field so took my drone up to take a video, but as it was flying back I noticed the leaf shape over the cemetery.
"From the response on Facebook it seems a lot of people didn't know it was a leaf."
