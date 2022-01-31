Saxophone donated to charity shop and valued at £1,000 is sold
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
A saxophone donated to a Dereham charity shop has been sold - albeit for a lower sum than was first hoped.
Staff at the Age UK Norfolk store off Yaxham Road were left stunned in October after being told they might have a valuable item on their hands.
The sax, a Conn-Selmer, was collected among a host of other instruments from a house in Norwich.
A pair of instrument specialists examined the impressive brass instrument, concluding it was in "very good condition" and had likely not been played since the 1990s.
They decided it could fetch in the region of £1,000 after being serviced.
Now, the instrument has been purchased for £400 by a Dereham couple who, according to shop staff, planned to send it to their son in London.
While the sum is in the hundreds rather than the thousands, the saxophone is among the more valuable items sold by Age UK Norfolk over the years.
Most Read
- 1 Property spotlight: Thatched four-bed cottage in an acre of land hits the market
- 2 Drink driver banned after hitting two vehicles
- 3 Four vehicles, including lorry, involved in 'serious crash' on A1067
- 4 Hundreds join protest against £198m Western Link
- 5 Man injured teen with catapult after supermarket row
- 6 Volunteer exodus puts future of beloved windmill under threat
- 7 Decision over funding for Queen Mother's Garden revamp delayed
- 8 'Enthusiastic and energetic' - St John manager is stepping down
- 9 What to see in the sky in February: Snow Moon and Space Station
- 10 Town centre set to welcome vegan street food truck
The funds will be greatly received by the charity, which provides support to over-50s across the county.