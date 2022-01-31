News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Saxophone donated to charity shop and valued at £1,000 is sold

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:39 AM January 31, 2022
Updated: 11:24 AM January 31, 2022
A saxophone donated to a Dereham charity shop has been sold for £400 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A saxophone donated to a Dereham charity shop has been sold - albeit for a lower sum than was first hoped. 

Staff at the Age UK Norfolk store off Yaxham Road were left stunned in October after being told they might have a valuable item on their hands. 

The Conn-Selmer saxophone was initially valued at £1,000 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The sax, a Conn-Selmer, was collected among a host of other instruments from a house in Norwich.

A pair of instrument specialists examined the impressive brass instrument, concluding it was in "very good condition" and had likely not been played since the 1990s. 

They decided it could fetch in the region of £1,000 after being serviced.

A saxophone donated to a Dereham charity shop has been sold for £400 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Now, the instrument has been purchased for £400 by a Dereham couple who, according to shop staff, planned to send it to their son in London. 

While the sum is in the hundreds rather than the thousands, the saxophone is among the more valuable items sold by Age UK Norfolk over the years. 

The funds will be greatly received by the charity, which provides support to over-50s across the county.

The Age UK Norfolk shop in Yaxham Road, Dereham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Experts said the Conn-Selmer was in "very good condition" after being donated to Age UK Norfolk's Dereham shop - Credit: Brittany Woodman


