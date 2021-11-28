Lots of smiles and festive cheer seen at town's Christmas light switch on

Published:
6:24 PM November 28, 2021
Huge crowds gathered as Dereham kicked off its Christmas celebrations.
An afternoon of entertainment culminated in the big light switch-on which saw the town come to light on Sunday evening.
Town mayor Stuart Green and his son Nathan pulled the switch to illuminate the town, along with presenters Declan Matwij and his brother Harrison.
Performances by the Dereham Theatre Company, Dance With Me Academy, Keely Rayner, Galaxy Twirlers Pom Pom Team, Busybodies Stage School, Norfolk Institute of Performing Arts and Churches Together Choir with the Dereham Band showed off an array of talent on the stage.
A group from different churches in Dereham also led the town in singing Christmas carols.
Among the attractions during the afternoon was a nativity photobooth run by the Baptist Church.
There was also a range of stalls, games and rides.
The crowd sing carols at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Presenters, brothers Declan and Harrison Matwij, take a selfie with the crowd at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
The crowd at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Dereham mayor, Stuart Green and his son Nathan, five, pull the switch with presenters, brothers Declan and Harrison Matwij, to turn on the Christmas lights.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
The Dereham Christmas lights are switched on.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Nicoleta Pop, centre, with her family, Valentin, left, and Gabriel take a selfie after the Dereham Christmas tree lights were switched on.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Shepherds and Joseph with the baby Jesus at the Dereham Baptist Church's nativity photo booth at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on. From left, Dave Ward, Tricia Waller, and Ian Gardner.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
The Busybodies Stage School perform Cinderella at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
People enjoying one of the rides at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Bethan Green ready with her niece, one-year-old Elea, and nephew, Nathan, five, on one of the rides at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Isla Clarke, 21-months-old, and her mum Kim Gibbs, with a colourful spinner at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
The Dereham Town Band play as singers from all the town's churches sing carols at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Emily Butler singing carols with her daughter Catherine, two, at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Sarah Smith singing carols with her children, Charlotte, nine, and Harry Waters, six, at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
The crowd sing carols at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
