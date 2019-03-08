Search

Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Dereham Christmas lights switch on 2019: Plans for this year's event revealed

PUBLISHED: 12:59 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 09 October 2019

Scenes from the Dereham Christmas Lights Switch on 2016 - Biscuit with the Christmas Tree in Dereham Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from the Dereham Christmas Lights Switch on 2016 - Biscuit with the Christmas Tree in Dereham Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

A firmly established event on Dereham's social calendar is set to return to the town, complete with jingle bells and Christmas cheer.

Scenes from the Dereham Christmas Lights Switch on 2016 - The crowd. Picture: Matthew Usher.Scenes from the Dereham Christmas Lights Switch on 2016 - The crowd. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This year's lights switch-on event takes place in the market town's centre on November 24 and will see it return to a more low-key occasion than in previous years.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Dereham Carnival Committee would hand back the organisation of the event to Dereham Town Council, after Roger Atterwill's resignation from his role installing the lights.

Town councillor Alan Grey, who is overseeing the acts performing, said the night promises to be a "nice, family event."

"We are chasing as many acts as possible," he added. "We have got the combined churches on board and there will be a choir.

Dereham Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDereham Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"We felt that it's really important to keep the switch-on for the town and somehow we would keep it running for the future as its very much a focal point for the town."

You may also want to watch:

In August 2016 the town council approached the carnival committee to take on the lights event, which they did during 2017 and 2018.

In a statement posted on the committee's website, it read: "Unfortunately funding to make a really memorable event is a struggle when the available budget from the town council is just £5,000. After they purchased the tree, tree surgeons' services and a cherry picker, it left the contribution that they could make at £500.

Ten year old Samuel Stone who turned on the Dereham christmas lights with santa.Ten year old Samuel Stone who turned on the Dereham christmas lights with santa.

"Dereham Carnival Committee subsidised the event for the last two years, in year one by £4,500 and in year two by £1,075. Sadly the carnival can no longer justify that loss to our funds and the town council's budget for the lights shows no sign of being increased.

"[We] are extremely proud of what we have achieved in the last two years with the lights. There have been lots of smiles and hopefully lots of happy memories created for the towns children."

Mr Grey, who will also compere at the event, said it had not be finalised yet who would do the official lights switch-on.

In previous years the honour has been carried out by four-year-old Denver Clinton, of Mattishall, who died earlier this year from a rare cancer, this year's Pride of Britain fundraiser of the year regional winner, Paul Sandford, and the town's mascot, Biscuit the deer.

Scenes from the Dereham Christmas Lights Switch on 2016. Picture: Matthew Usher.Scenes from the Dereham Christmas Lights Switch on 2016. Picture: Matthew Usher.

There are also plans for a Santa's Grotto. The switch-on is planned to take place at 4.30pm.

Most Read

Police stop man in possession of drugs and cash

A man was found to be in possession of drugs and cash after being stopped on Waples Way, Dereham. Picture: Archant

Dereham footballer turns professional with Peterborough United

Bobby Copping, who hails from Dereham, has signed first professional contract with Peterborough United. Picture: Courtesy of Bobby Copping

Police seize vehicles bring driven illegally on region’s roads

A motorbike was seized by police in the Cherry Tree car park, off Theatre Street in Dereham. Picture: NSRAPT

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Fox found at animal sanctuary with head and tail cut off

Police are investigating after a fox was found at the Hingham-based PACT animal sanctuary with its head and tail removed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Police stop man in possession of drugs and cash

A man was found to be in possession of drugs and cash after being stopped on Waples Way, Dereham. Picture: Archant

Dereham footballer turns professional with Peterborough United

Bobby Copping, who hails from Dereham, has signed first professional contract with Peterborough United. Picture: Courtesy of Bobby Copping

Police seize vehicles bring driven illegally on region’s roads

A motorbike was seized by police in the Cherry Tree car park, off Theatre Street in Dereham. Picture: NSRAPT

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Fox found at animal sanctuary with head and tail cut off

Police are investigating after a fox was found at the Hingham-based PACT animal sanctuary with its head and tail removed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Dereham Times

Apples will be at the core of museum’s latest event

Apple Day is returning to Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse. A family enjoying themselves during a previous year's event. Picture: GRESSENHALL FARM AND WORKHOUSE

Busy road closed for 4 days for bridge repairs

Diversions will be in place while repairs are carried out to Cawston bridge. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Dereham Christmas lights switch on 2019: Plans for this year’s event revealed

Scenes from the Dereham Christmas Lights Switch on 2016 - Biscuit with the Christmas Tree in Dereham Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Success for 369 Marriott’s Way runners, despite weather

Marriotts Way 10K 2019. Route from Aylsham to Reepham running on the Marriott's Way. Picture: James Bass Photography

You can grow your business with free marketing sessions at sport centre

Jamie Brown speaking at a previous Digital Decoded masterclass. PICTURE: Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists