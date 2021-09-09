Harvest festivals brings Dereham together

Published: 4:09 PM September 9, 2021

The Dereham community came together to celebrate the Harvest. - Credit: Evelyn Speed

The Dereham community came together to celebrate the harvest, after an earlier event had to be called off due to coronavirus restrictions.

St Nicholas Church's grounds was the site of this year's Harvest and Scarecrow Weekend, which followed the cancellation of most of the events planned for the Withburga Weekend in June.

The festival featured a variety of craft stalls and charities such as the town's Community Hub, Independence Matters and the Dereham Ladies Circle.

People in Dereham came together to celebrate the Harvest festival. - Credit: Evelyn Speed

There was a scarecrow competition, which saw awards given out for people’s creative skills, as well as a recycling competition. There was also an art exhibition by the Scarning Art Club, and people could tour the bell tower.

The festival featured a scarecrow competition with best in show awarded to the Brooks family - Credit: Evelyn Speed

People enjoyed a range of refreshments, and admired the church’s floral arrangements. Scarning Handbell Ringers, country and western singer Derrick Watts and organist Richard Bower all performed.

The weekend culminated in a harvest festival service followed by lunch in the rector’s garden.

The Harvest festival was soundtracked by St Withburga handbell ringers. - Credit: Evelyn Speed

Craft stalls were also featured at the festival. - Credit: Evelyn Speed

The Harvest festival featured a scarecrow competition. - Credit: Evelyn Speed



