Harvest festivals brings Dereham together
- Credit: Evelyn Speed
The Dereham community came together to celebrate the harvest, after an earlier event had to be called off due to coronavirus restrictions.
St Nicholas Church's grounds was the site of this year's Harvest and Scarecrow Weekend, which followed the cancellation of most of the events planned for the Withburga Weekend in June.
The festival featured a variety of craft stalls and charities such as the town's Community Hub, Independence Matters and the Dereham Ladies Circle.
There was a scarecrow competition, which saw awards given out for people’s creative skills, as well as a recycling competition. There was also an art exhibition by the Scarning Art Club, and people could tour the bell tower.
People enjoyed a range of refreshments, and admired the church’s floral arrangements. Scarning Handbell Ringers, country and western singer Derrick Watts and organist Richard Bower all performed.
You may also want to watch:
The weekend culminated in a harvest festival service followed by lunch in the rector’s garden.
Most Read
- 1 Bid for 31 homes in village is approved
- 2 A47 closed due to spillage of offal
- 3 A47 now reopened after 12-hour closure due to offal spillage
- 4 Dereham Golf Club full of pride after juniors represent Norfolk
- 5 Infrastructure 'crucial' if A47 dualling brings more homes
- 6 Tickets selling fast as Polar Express returns to Norfolk
- 7 Nursery celebrates top grade from watchdog
- 8 Special needs children miss school as parents face 'shambolic' transport
- 9 Harvest festivals brings Dereham together
- 10 Pub landlord caught up in 'phone slamming' scam