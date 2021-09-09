News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Harvest festivals brings Dereham together

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:09 PM September 9, 2021   
The Dereham community came together to celebrate the Harvest.

The Dereham community came together to celebrate the Harvest. - Credit: Evelyn Speed

The Dereham community came together to celebrate the harvest, after an earlier event had to be called off due to coronavirus restrictions.

St Nicholas Church's grounds was the site of this year's Harvest and Scarecrow Weekend, which followed the cancellation of most of the events planned for the Withburga Weekend in June.

The festival featured a variety of craft stalls and charities such as the town's Community Hub, Independence Matters and the Dereham Ladies Circle.

People in Dereham came together to celebrate the Harvest festival.

People in Dereham came together to celebrate the Harvest festival. - Credit: Evelyn Speed

There was a scarecrow competition, which saw awards given out for people’s creative skills, as well as a recycling competition. There was also an art exhibition by the Scarning Art Club, and people could tour the bell tower.

The festival featured a scarecrow competition with best in show awarded to the Brooks family

The festival featured a scarecrow competition with best in show awarded to the Brooks family - Credit: Evelyn Speed

People enjoyed a range of refreshments, and admired the church’s floral arrangements. Scarning Handbell Ringers, country and western singer Derrick Watts and organist  Richard Bower all performed.

You may also want to watch:

The weekend culminated in a harvest festival service followed by lunch in the rector’s garden.

The Harvest festival was soundtracked by St Withburga handbell ringers.

The Harvest festival was soundtracked by St Withburga handbell ringers. - Credit: Evelyn Speed

Craft stalls were also featured at the festival.

Craft stalls were also featured at the festival. - Credit: Evelyn Speed

The Harvest festival featured a scarecrow competition. 

The Harvest festival featured a scarecrow competition. - Credit: Evelyn Speed


Most Read

  1. 1 Bid for 31 homes in village is approved
  2. 2 A47 closed due to spillage of offal
  3. 3 A47 now reopened after 12-hour closure due to offal spillage
  1. 4 Dereham Golf Club full of pride after juniors represent Norfolk
  2. 5 Infrastructure 'crucial' if A47 dualling brings more homes
  3. 6 Tickets selling fast as Polar Express returns to Norfolk
  4. 7 Nursery celebrates top grade from watchdog
  5. 8 Special needs children miss school as parents face 'shambolic' transport
  6. 9 Harvest festivals brings Dereham together
  7. 10 Pub landlord caught up in 'phone slamming' scam
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Breckland councillor and Swanton Morley Parish Council chairman, Roger Atterwill, is concerned about

Serco claims 1.75pc pay rise for bin collectors 'fair and reasonable'

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Gemini Pub owned by Greene King in Dereham

Pub in Dereham to relaunch with build-your-own burgers

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The crowds enjoying Example performing on the Sunday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Norfolk Showgro

Sundown Festival | Updated

Delays on A47 ahead of Sundown Festival

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
People on Chapel Walk, Dereham, were asked at the end of August whether the summer of 2021 had been a good one. 

People

Your Say: How did you enjoy your summer?

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon