Youngsters dress up for World Book Day

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:15 PM April 26, 2021   
Youngsters in Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's Pearl Class take part in a World Book Day activity.

Youngsters in Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's Pearl Class take part in a World Book Day activity. - Credit: Supplied by the school

Characters from children's favourites including Harry Potter and Alice in Wonderland stepped off the page and into the classroom at a school's World Book Day celebration. 

Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School in St Withburga Lane marked the event on April 20.

Lucy Robinson, the school's literacy co-ordinator, said: "The day also marked the start of a whole school focus to enhance our school reading culture and encourage children to read for pleasure.

"All of the children from nursery up to Year 2 and staff dressed up as their favourite book character and took part in lots of fun activities throughout the day.

"Each class had their own reading café, where they enjoyed listening to a story, completing a fun craft activity and eating cake, which was kindly donated by Bonner’s plumbing."

One activity involved children guessing the identity of their teachers - who were wearing masks - while they were reading a story aloud. They also had to guess the book the teachers were reading based on clues. 

Although World Book Day normally falls around March 4, this year the school decided to delay its own celebration so pupils could all take part when classes resumed following the lockdown easing. 

Ms Robinson said: "The children also took part in a parade to show off their amazing costumes. The children were incredibly excited from the moment they arrived through the school gates. It was lovely to see our children and staff enjoying the spirit of the day." 

Jackson Baldwin, from Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's Topaz Class, holds a Wonka golden ticket at the school's World Book Day celebration - Credit: Supplied by the school

Logan Bibby, from Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's Topaz Class, dressed up for the school's World Book Day celebration. - Credit: Supplied by the school

Lyla Dale, from Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's Diamond Class, dressed up for the school's World Book Day celebration. - Credit: Supplied by the school

A pupil from Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's Ruby Class takes part in a 'reading cafe' event at the school's World Book Day celebration. - Credit: Supplied by the school

Youngsters from Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's Topaz Class take part in a 'reading cafe' event at the school's World Book Day celebration. - Credit: Supplied by the school

Youngsters from Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's Emerald Class take part in a 'reading cafe' event at the school's World Book Day celebration. - Credit: Supplied by the school


