Dereham churches unveil plans for Easter weekend

Churches across Dereham have unveiled their plans for the Easter weekend.

Christians are set to take part in a walk of witness through the town on Good Friday.

Starting in the Queen Mother's Garden at midday, people from local churches will process behind a cross around the town centre and finish with a service in the Nelson Place precinct.

Dereham Baptist Church in the town centre - Credit: Archant

The walk will symbolise the day Jesus was crucified on the cross.

Earlier in the morning, at 10.30am, there will be a joint town service at the Salvation Army.

On Easter Sunday, Christians will celebrate Jesus' resurrection with a sunrise service at 5.45am on the town's Neatherd Moor.

This will take place at the far car park on the right hand side, past the pond, and will be followed by breakfast at Dereham Baptist Church.

Churches across Dereham will then all host their own Easter Sunday services.

At the Baptist Church, there is an all-age worship at 10.30am.