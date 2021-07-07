Community car scheme appeals for volunteers

Published: 10:18 AM July 7, 2021

Volunteers are being sought to join a community car scheme in Dereham.

The town council has appealed for people who have a driver's licence and want to help others to get involved and help others make 'essential journeys', which include trips to hospitals, doctors' surgeries, dentists, opticians and chiropodists.

A small fare is payable by the passenger, which covers about half the costs of the scheme. The other half is made up by Dereham Town Council and Breckland Council.

A council spokesman said: "The community car scheme is up and running, however we are in need of more drivers to cover the volume of requests being received.

"If you think you may be able to help, please get in touch."

You may also want to watch:

Anyone interested can call co-ordinator Janet Newell on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9am to 1pm on 07827 972163, or email generalenquiries@derehamtowncouncil.org.



