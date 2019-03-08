Group vows to continue despite carnival blow

Dereham Community Carnival Have vowed to continue. Pictured are (from left) Pat Bentley, Judy Rogers, Joan Daniells and Ann Edwards. Photo from 2017. Picture: Ian Burt

A group behind supporting one of Dereham's most popular events has confirmed it will continue on after organisers announced the end of the town's carnival.

The Dereham Community Crafters, formerly called Dereham Carnival Crafters, has helped fundraise for the carnival since it relaunched three years ago following a 22-year gap.

But now, following on from the announcement that the event would no longer continue, the group has made plans to carry on its efforts within the market town.

A spokesperson for the craft group said: "The six remaining carnival committee members have taken on this group to continue the carnival's plans for the Christmas festival on December 15, the yarn bombing, decorating shop windows, community craft groups and workshops etcetera."

The crafters will focus on further community engagement projects and build community spirit as per the carnival ethos.

As part of that, they will be working alongside 1st The Queens Dragoon Guards to provide workshops and craft groups for the wives and the children, both in Dereham Library and at the barracks in Swanton Morley.

The regiment has officially affiliated themselves with the crafters and the Men's Shed is also keen to work with them.

The spokesperson added: "The support of the regiment will make a great difference to some of our activities, including doing the heavy lifting and so on that the group cannot manage.

"Their help is much appreciated and we look forward to working with them. We want to provide sustainable projects and community engagement."

Future projects currently include providing comforters and support to dementia patients, working on exhibitions for a VE Day anniversary on May 8 at Northgate High School, providing exhibitions and entertainment for a street party and afternoon tea event, craft sessions for youth groups and more.

Despite the hugely successful revival of Dereham Carnival, organisers confirmed this week that it would no longer be continuing as the event, which costs around £17,000 to put on, has struggled to raise enough funds or attract new committee members.

· For more information about Dereham Community Crafters email info@derehamcommunitycrafters.ukor or visit the Facebook page The Dereham Community Crafters.