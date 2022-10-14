'Away with the fairies' - Crafters unveil latest exhibition at windmill
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Dereham Community Crafters are showcasing their latest work at the town's beloved windmill.
Two of the group's members, Denise Scott and Ann Edwards, have unveiled a new exhibition comprising magical collection of textile fairy creatures.
'Away with the Fairies' is available for the public to view on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month of October (10am to 3pm).
Mrs Scott said: "I had a go at making one fairy, and then it became an obsession. They all have their own little personalities.
"We were looking ahead to Halloween and I was determined to have a go at making a witch. I really do enjoy doing it."
The 52-year-old also revealed that joining the crafters had been a "life-saver" from a mental health perspective.
"I'd been looking after my mum for a long time and I needed an outlet where I could just be me," she said.
"I wouldn't be lying if I said crafting and the crafters had saved my life because it gives me something to get up for in the morning.