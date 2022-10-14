'Away with the fairies' - Crafters unveil latest exhibition at windmill

Denise Scott (left) and Ann Edwards with some of their pieces from their 'Away With The Fairies' exhibition at Dereham Windmill - Credit: Denise Bradley

Dereham Community Crafters are showcasing their latest work at the town's beloved windmill.

Two of the group's members, Denise Scott and Ann Edwards, have unveiled a new exhibition comprising magical collection of textile fairy creatures.

Persephone from the Underworld, created by Denise Scott, is part of the 'Away With The Fairies' exhibition at Dereham Windmill - Credit: Denise Bradley

'Away with the Fairies' is available for the public to view on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month of October (10am to 3pm).

Mrs Scott said: "I had a go at making one fairy, and then it became an obsession. They all have their own little personalities.

Ann Edwards (front) and Denise Scott with some of the pieces from the 'Away With The Fairies' exhibition at Dereham Windmill - Credit: Denise Bradley

"We were looking ahead to Halloween and I was determined to have a go at making a witch. I really do enjoy doing it."

The 52-year-old also revealed that joining the crafters had been a "life-saver" from a mental health perspective.

Denise Scott at the exhibition 'Away With The Fairies' she is hosting with fellow crafter Ann Edwards, at Dereham Windmill - Credit: Denise Bradley

"I'd been looking after my mum for a long time and I needed an outlet where I could just be me," she said.

"I wouldn't be lying if I said crafting and the crafters had saved my life because it gives me something to get up for in the morning.