SURVEY: How has the coronavirus outbreak affected business in Dereham?

Dereham town centre. Picture: Archant Archant

High streets across the region have suffered a knock in footfall since the coronavirus pandemic began almost three months ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loading…

People in Dereham, a town which has a thriving independent business community, have had to make many changes just to ensure the safety of staff and the public.

You may also want to watch:

We’ve created a Dereham High Street Survey so we can get an insight into how business and shopping has changed throughout the pandemic.

If you are a business owner in Dereham, employed in the town or visit the high street, please take part in our survey.

You can choose to leave your details or fill it in anonymously.