Celebrating Dereham yarn bombing event starts with 32ft caterpillar

Jasper King

Published: 8:44 AM July 31, 2021   
32ft caterpillar

Dereham Community Crafters add the final touch to the Celebrating Dereham Yarn Bomb - a 32ft caterpillar - Credit: Breckland Council

The celebrating Dereham yarn bombing event has started and includes an incredible 32ft caterpillar.

The mystery yarn bombs started appearing around the town on the night of July 28 across street shop windows but also on street furniture, lamp posts and bollards.

dereham yarn bombers

Councillor Paul Claussen, executive member for economic development and growth, and Dereham Breckland councillors help launch the Dereham Community Crafters Yarn Bombing. - Credit: Breckland Council

The installation includes pictures of famous Dereham residents, including Bishop Bonner, Ellenor Fenn, William Cowper and St Withburga.

It has been created by the Dereham Community Crafters and Judy Rogers from the organisation said: "As crafters we wanted to play our part and give back to the community, bringing some colour and joy back into the world.

dereham yarn bombing

The yarn bombing event is adding a bit of colour to Dereham. - Credit: Breckland Council

“The yarn bombs have taken several months of careful planning and knitting in secret and involved hundreds of balls of wool, so many I think we have lost count.

"A dozen local crafters have been involved in this project and I am immensely proud of the finished work.

"We hope the yarn bomb installation gives everyone a smile when out and about in our town.”

yarn bombs

The yarn bombs have been appearing around the town. - Credit: Breckland Council

yarn bombs dereham

It is hoped it will give the people of Dereham a bit of a smile as they walk around town. - Credit: Breckland Council

yarn bombs

Some of the yarn bombs include interesting patterns and designs. - Credit: Breckland Council

yarn bombs

The yarn bombs can be found in different areas around the town. - Credit: Breckland Council

yarn bombs

The mystery yarn bombs have appeared in street shop windows but also on street furniture, lamp posts and bollards. - Credit: Breckland Council

yarn bombing dereham

Yarn bombing on Flour and Bean bakery. - Credit: Breckland Council

yarn bombing

Yarn bombing bunting across the town. - Credit: Breckland Council

yarn bombing

The yarn bombing includes a varied mix of characters and individuals. - Credit: Breckland Council

dereham in yarn

Dereham in yarn! - Credit: Breckland Council


