Celebrating Dereham yarn bombing event starts with 32ft caterpillar
The celebrating Dereham yarn bombing event has started and includes an incredible 32ft caterpillar.
The mystery yarn bombs started appearing around the town on the night of July 28 across street shop windows but also on street furniture, lamp posts and bollards.
The installation includes pictures of famous Dereham residents, including Bishop Bonner, Ellenor Fenn, William Cowper and St Withburga.
It has been created by the Dereham Community Crafters and Judy Rogers from the organisation said: "As crafters we wanted to play our part and give back to the community, bringing some colour and joy back into the world.
“The yarn bombs have taken several months of careful planning and knitting in secret and involved hundreds of balls of wool, so many I think we have lost count.
"A dozen local crafters have been involved in this project and I am immensely proud of the finished work.
"We hope the yarn bomb installation gives everyone a smile when out and about in our town.”
