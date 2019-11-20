Motorist, 21, charged with dangerous driving after truck ends up in ditch
PUBLISHED: 13:16 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 20 November 2019
Archant
A 21-year-old man has been charged with a string of driving offences after a truck ended up in a ditch.
It follows an incident in Dereham at around 2am yesterday (November 19) morning, when a vehicle failed to stop for police following a crash.
Charlie Barnes, of Podmoor Lane, Scarning, was subsequently arrested and later charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for an RTC and driving without insurance.
He was bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court today.
