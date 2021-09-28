Newly-formed deaf club meets for the first time
- Credit: Patricia Morton
People from as far away as Yorkshire attended the inaugural meeting of a newly-formed club for the deaf community.
Members of Dereham Deaf Club met for the first time on Saturday, September 18, at Toftwood Social Club.
Deaf and deafblind people came from places such as Doncaster and Lowestoft, and now hope to attend the group's gatherings every month.
They included 49 adults, five children and a guide dog named Cherry.
The new Dereham Deaf Club works as a merger of two existing groups set up by James Carter, who is deafblind.
Mr Carter had previously set up the See Me Here group for deafblind people, and last year set up the Meet and Sign group which was attended mainly by deaf people.
Dereham Deaf Club would like to thank Toftwood Social Club, as well as all the people and organisations who contributed prizes for the raffle.
In the months ahead, the club is due to meet on the third Saturday of every month.
To find out more, call Patricia Morton on 07919176850.