New social club for deaf people to open in town

Noah Vickers

Published: 3:30 PM August 31, 2021   
Toftwood Social Club in Dereham

The deaf club will meet at Toftwood Social Club. - Credit: Google

A Dereham man has decided to set up a social club for deaf and deafblind people in the town, which will make its debut with a hog roast. 

James Carter, who is deafblind, previously set up the See Me Here group for deafblind people, and last year set up the Meet and Sign group, which was attended more by deaf people.

The new Dereham Deaf Club will work as a combination of the two previous groups.  

Entry to the inaugural event, from 11.15am to 4pm on September 18, will cost £2, with a further £6 for the hog roast, which will be served from 1pm.

Annual membership will be £15, and the club will meet on the third Saturday of every month at Toftwood Social Club. 

Mr Carter’s PA, Trish Morton, said: “It will just allow them to have some support and see their peers, and have a chat once a month in a place that they feel comfortable.”

The club is looking for support from local businesses who can contribute prizes for raffles or vouchers for the club to use. Businesses able to help can contact Ms Morton on 07919176850
 

