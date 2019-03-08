Search

Driver stopped on industrial estate with fishing rod was 'looking for a lake'

PUBLISHED: 15:36 16 August 2019

A driver stopped in Dereham produced a fishing rod and claimed he was looking for a lake. Picture: Getty Images

A driver who produced a fishing rod and claimed he was looking for a lake has been charged with numerous driving offences.

Breckland police stopped a car on Greens Road industrial estate, in Dereham, shortly after 9.30pm on Thursday, August 15.

The driver had with him a fishing rod and protested to officers that he was looking for a lake, behaviour which Sgt Marcus Wall called "a bit dubious" in a tweet.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving and disqualified driving, before being taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Kieron Pope, 23, of Hipkin Road in King's Lynn, was later charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failure to provide a breath specimen.

He has been released on bail to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 12.

