Electrician died from industrial disease, inquest hears

A 85-year-old man from Dereham died from industrial disease after developing a cancer linked to asbestos exposure, an inquest heard.

Brian Coleman, of Scarning, near Dereham, died at home on Monday, February 18, 2019.

At an inquest held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Friday, May 17, area coroner Yvonne Blake heard Mr Coleman, a retired electrician who worked on substations, developed mesothelioma and died at his home, in Weldon Road.

Mr Coleman's cause of death was given at the opening of his inquest, on Tuesday, February 26, as sarcomatoid mesothelioma, which is a cancer affecting the lining of organs.

The disease usually linked to exposure to asbestos fibres.

His body had been identified by his wife, Pauline Coleman, who confirmed he was born on June 3, 1933, in Gillingham, Kent.

Ms Blake recorded a conclusion of industrial disease.

