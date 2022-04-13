News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
SURVEY: Tell us how the cost of living crisis is affecting you

Thomas Chapman

Published: 8:14 AM April 13, 2022
woman shopping

The cost of groceries is now 5.2pc higher than it was a year ago. - Credit: PA

Responses have been pouring into our cost of living survey, which is asking Times readers how spiralling prices are impacting their lives. 

People across the area are facing rising costs for fuel, energy and food, while council tax and national insurance payments are also increasing.

13,000 people died last winter in the UK because they couldn't afford to heat their home, says Norwi

Heating costs are rising - Credit: PA

Our comprehensive survey looks at a series of topics, including whether you are worse off financially than a year ago or cutting back on shopping and using your car?

We also want to know whether you are considering taking a second job or selling possessions to make ends meet. 

We've had dozens of responses so far, and will be compiling the results for a story on how the cost of living is affecting local people. 

Please take part in the survey below.

