Dereham family running Great North Run for asthma charity

Sisters who have battled asthma are taking on the Great North Run to raise money for a charity which supports people living with the condition.

Becky Hardy will attempt the 13.1-mile course with her sister Leanne Bennett, nephew Riley Bennett, and 60,000 others on Sunday, September 11.

Along the way, the Dereham trio are raising funds for Asthma + Lung UK.





Mrs Hardy suffered with asthma when she was a child, but grew out of it during her teenage years. She was warned that it could return later in life.

However, Mrs Bennett has been hospitalised three times in the last two years due to the illness.

Heaping praise on the charity, Mrs Hardy said: "If it wasn’t for their asthma team, Leanne wouldn’t now be on the road to recovery.

“She receives weekly emails from the team and, and once discharged from hospital, someone phoned her once a week to see how she was doing.

“There is always support at the end of the phone and this is because of Asthma + Lung UK. They are constantly campaigning to improve the quality of care given to people with asthma, to fund world-class research, develop better treatments, and to ultimately find a cure.”

This weekend's Great North Run, in the Newcastle area, will be Riley first-ever half marathon.

The 16-year-old has been supporting his mum during her training runs, and was determined to play his part is raising funds for the charity which has helped her.

Mrs Hardy, 43, added: "Leanne is an inspiration and I’ll be proud when we cross the finish line together.

“She runs as it shows others that, despite having asthma, you can still achieve what you want to.

“We are all feeling positive about the event and training has gone well. We selected this event as Leanne and myself have run it on four previous occasions, and this year Riley is able to join us on the start line instead of being a spectator.

“The atmosphere and support in Newcastle are out of this world.”

While they appreciate times are tough, the group hope to raise £1,000 for Asthma + Lung UK, and have thus far reached £900.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Bec-Lea-Riley.

Mrs Hardy is also running the London Marathon on October 2.