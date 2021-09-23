Interview

Published: 6:30 AM September 23, 2021

Terri Dickerson, who volunteers with Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk, pictured with her husband. - Credit: Supplied by Terri Dickerson

We're shining a light on people who live and work in our community. This week we're featuring Terri Dickerson, 56, who volunteers for Caring Friends for Cancer Mid-Norfolk.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am a driver for Caring Friends for Cancer which enables me to take our clients to hospital appointments and collect prescriptions or shopping as required. This service is greatly needed, especially during lockdown. I am also a committee member and attend monthly meetings. I feel my role as a volunteer is very worthwhile and I enjoy it very much.

I run a community library in Toftwood which is very popular. I started it at the beginning of lockdown and I’ve had letters and thank you cards from people who’ve used it.

How long have you lived in the Dereham area?

I have lived in Dereham for six years.

What would you do if you were mayor of Dereham for a day?

I would encourage more community spirit, and organise more festivals similar to the blues festival.

Terri Dickerson said that if she were mayor of the town, she would encourage more events like the beloved Dereham Blues Festival, pictured. - Credit: Ian Burt

What is your favourite landmark?

My favourite landmark in Dereham is Saint Nicholas Church.

St Nicholas Church - a key feature of the Dereham skyline. - Credit: Ian Burt

What is your favourite pub?

My favourite place to meet people and socialise is Toftwood Social Club. On Saturday nights they have live bands and they also hold charity events - they do a lot there.

Toftwood Social Club is home to several charity and entertainment events in the town. - Credit: Google

Which shops do you rely on?

I shop in Tesco, Abigails and meet people in Penelope's Cafe. I also go to Jollyes [pet store] - we’ve only just got a puppy, we’ve had him for three weeks. Neither of us have had a dog before, so this is a new adventure for us.

What is your favourite place to eat out?

My favourite places to eat are Thai Dereham and Greenstones - they do good burgers there.

What is a perfect day in Dereham for you?

A perfect day for me would be to go for a long walk in Dereham and surrounding villages.

Which places in the Dereham area would you recommend to visitors?

For anyone visiting Dereham, I would suggest the following places to visit and enjoy a day out: Dale Farm, Dereham Windmill, Swanton Morley Falls, Wensum Valley walk in Lyng and the Gressenhall Rural Life Museum.

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse - Credit: Ian Burt

What do you most love about this part of Norfolk?

The best thing about living in Dereham is the people, they are very friendly. It is also very close to the A47 which takes me to Swaffham and Norwich.