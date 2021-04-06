New food bank collection point installed at supermarket

Published: 2:26 PM April 6, 2021

The new Trussell Trust donation point at Tesco Extra in Dereham, means shoppers can drop off long-life food whenever they are in store, with the supermarket topping up customer donations by 20pc in the form of a cash donation. - Credit: Tesco

A new foodbank collection point has been installed at a Dereham supermarket, meaning customers will now able to help the most vulnerable people in their communities all year round.

The new Trussell Trust donation point at Tesco Extra in Dereham, means shoppers can drop off long-life food whenever they are in store, with the supermarket topping up customer donations by 20pc in the form of a cash donation.

The customer donations will help to support people in Norfolk, with regular donations needed more than ever due to the extra pressure placed on the charity by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joanna Stevenson, the Trussell Trust’s area manager for Norfolk and Suffolk, said it was humbling to see so many donations from people.

She added: "We’ve seen incredible compassion and concern for people facing hunger over the last year, together we can build a hunger-free future.”

Tesco’s head of community Claire de Silva said: “Covid-19 has placed huge demands on food charities.

“We know that our customers want to help and by installing the new donation points it means all our customers can now easily donate food year-round.”