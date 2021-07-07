Gin and rum festival set to make a return to town

Published: 3:13 PM July 7, 2021

Round Table members at a previous Dereham Gin and Rum Festival. The festival raises money for different charities each time it is held. The 2021 event will support PACT animal sanctuary and Mind mental health organisation. - Credit: Harry Sutton

Live music, food and plenty of gin and rum will all be in the mix at an upcoming festival, which is returning after a two-year break due to Covid.

The Dereham Gin and Rum Festival, which is run by the town's Round Table, will take place over the August 27 to 29 bank holiday weekend at the Dereham Memorial Hall.

Benjamin Norman, the Round Table's vice-chairman, said it would be brilliant to see the event return after it had to be cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Mr Norman said: "It will be a fantastic weekend with lots of people hopefully enjoying the atmosphere and catching up with friends and family once the lockdown has eased.

"Over the course of the bank holiday weekend there will be live music, various food stalls and plenty of gin and rum on offer (along with other refreshments)."

Proceeds from the festival will be donated to PACT animal sanctuary and Mind mental health organisation, visit derehamginandrum.co.uk to find out more.











